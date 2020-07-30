Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating International Friendship Day
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Celebrating International Friendship Day
Celebrating International Friendship Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

International Friendship Day 2020: Six web series to catch up on with your friends!

This International Friendship Day, don't let the distance dull the spirit of celebrating with your...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNAIndian Express


Ananya Panday's happy times with besties

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user. The diva often shares pictures and videos with quirky...
IndiaTimes - Published

Ranveena introduces her furry best friends

On International Friendship Day, actress Raveena Tandon opened up about her “best friends” apart...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

lucky4u2

lucky4u2 RT @GlobalElephants: All of the elephants here are on a journey together to relearn what it means to be an elephant. What they are learning… 18 seconds ago

Ventura_PD

Ventura Police Happy International Friendship Day Ventura! These two are celebrating 20 years of friendship and service with our V… https://t.co/ly0cWod0j2 2 minutes ago

ScholarDesigns

Emma 💌 RT @CFCcharity: For International Friendship Day, we're celebrating all the friends who've supported us over the years. "This is Brittany… 3 minutes ago

CFCcharity

Cancer for College For International Friendship Day, we're celebrating all the friends who've supported us over the years. "This is… https://t.co/fgSFtz8w55 4 minutes ago

iteamcrawfknj

𝒂𝒏𝒂 ik i’m late but i just realized today’s is international friendship day. i’m so grateful for the friends i made thr… https://t.co/gAVCKnMihX 26 minutes ago

ticoroasters

Tico Coffee Roasters Today is International Friendship Day! I'm celebrating with a #tbt photo with my best friends during one of our tri… https://t.co/iN6Djhnw67 31 minutes ago

ButtaCarmela

Carmel Butta RT @Sidlotte2: Celebrating International Friendship Day with #Sanditon friends, Lady Susan and Charlotte #SaveSanditon #SanditonPBS https:… 33 minutes ago

sanfranchico

Bey Today we are celebrating International Friendship Day so I am going to mention a few people I cherish the most and… https://t.co/CVCB5shcMr 34 minutes ago