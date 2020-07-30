Global  
 

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide As Coronavirus Cases Spike
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Minnesota’s neighbors to the east are getting a mask mandate (0:19).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 30, 2020

Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



dn_nation_world

Detroit News: Nation Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict… https://t.co/FqD4L9f3Xz 11 minutes ago

ElderStudent

mrs.b_regal RT @WCCO: MASK ORDER IN WI: Wis. Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict w… 20 minutes ago

MoogleKittyGirl

Kupo🎈 Wisconsin governor Tony Evers orders masks statewide amid virus surge It's about damned time! Gov Evers, stop bein… https://t.co/myADSd8io0 41 minutes ago

jd2b1999

ErikaJBoardman 🔯🇮🇱 RT @StarTribune: NEW: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases spike. https://t.co/lEexMe9rOe 1 hour ago

bmcdonoughkstp

Beth McDonough Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/SrcNV5Mqvr 2 hours ago

rrstar

Register Star Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers has issued a statewide mask mandate, setting up a conflict with conservatives who succe… https://t.co/DP97BsFvYP 2 hours ago

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up… https://t.co/9rI6XIKkps 2 hours ago

LuvLibertyPeace

Liberty Peace Love RT @thecentersquare: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued an order that requires anyone 5 years old or older to wear a face mask in… 3 hours ago


Gov. Tony Evers issues executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors statewide [Video]

The order, issued Thursday afternoon, requires people to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a residence. The order goes into effect on Aug. 1 and expires Sept. 28.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:30Published
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published
Healthcare workers say they are encouraged Alabama Governor extended mask mandate [Video]

The number of new positive coronavirus cases seem to be slowing down in Marshall County hospitals, and masks could be the reason for that.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:42Published