Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against trend: Sun Weidong
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against trend: Sun Weidong

Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against trend: Sun Weidong

The decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against the trend and the two economies are interdependent in the age of globalisation, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said on July 30.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS) Delhi on `India-China Relations: The Way Forward', he said both China and India have been deeply embedded in the global industrial and supply chain.

"According to a local statistics in India, in 2018-19, 92 per cent of Indian computers, 82 per cent of TV sets, 80 per cent of optical fibres, 85 per cent motorcycle components are imported from China...Countless examples like these are the reflection of globalisation.

And globalisation has deepened the interconnection between countries... Whether you want it or not, the trend is difficult to reverse," Sun said.

"The development of economic and trade cooperation between our two countries is determined by the international division of labour, it is also the natural choice of enterprises and consumers for our two countries under the market-oriented principles.

Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against the trend and will only lead to a lose-lose outcome," he said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chinese envoy responds to India's move to take steps against Beijing's aggression in Ladakh

“Forced decoupling will only lead to ‘lose-lose’ outcomes” warned Sun Weidong, Chinese...
IndiaTimes - Published

China warns India against 'forced decoupling'

“Forced decoupling will only lead to ‘lose-lose’ outcomes” warned Sun Weidong, Chinese...
IndiaTimes - Published

Twitter spat: Australian envoy to India publicly reminds Chinese envoy of South China Sea award

In a public spat on social media, Australian envoy to India Barry O'Farrell publicly reminded the...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

RAJEEVMOHANSHA

RAJEEV MOHAN SHARMA RT @globaltimesnews: A forced #decoupling of the #Chinese and #Indian economies goes against the trend, China's Ambassador to India Sun Wei… 8 hours ago

NeethuT67101098

Nee thomas RT @timesofindia: Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against trend: Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India https://t.co/M38YCa… 1 day ago

imAvinandan7

Av nan dan @globaltimesnews A forced #decoupling of the #Chinese and #Indian economies goes with the trend, Chinese army shou… https://t.co/pWrApthrf3 1 day ago

EasyWorldNews

@easyworldnews RT @EasySoccerNews: Decoupling of Chinese and Indian economies is against trend: Sun Weidong https://t.co/pzJOPWuydw #guestpostservice http… 1 day ago