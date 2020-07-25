Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News
A week after announcing that she will be dropping a new song, Billie Eilish unveiled an ode to learning to accept herself, "my future," on Thursday (July 30).
TeeMichelle Billie Eilish Drops ‘My Future’ in Time for Finneas’ Birthday https://t.co/tOWKewPIB2 #SmartNews 33 minutes ago
jordaan crazy how every song Billie Eilish drops is always fire 44 minutes ago
sels Billie Eilish Drops one song and everybody’s sad 55 minutes ago
Andy Vermaut Billie Eilish Delivers Stunning Vocals & Drops Music Video For Haunting New Dance Track ‘My Future’… https://t.co/VFOVHZj85e 1 hour ago
osezna gomez Billie eilish hasn't drop any new hit this year and drops a new song the same day #VMAs nominations are out.
Looks… https://t.co/1oVtEmZ7pm 1 hour ago
HOT 107.9 Eilish's new song drops on July 30. https://t.co/x2WFmRr4Lo 1 hour ago
The Festival Addict RT @SPIN: Hear @billieeilish’s Beautifully Eerie New Song #myfuture
https://t.co/QtY3nDnIBH 2 hours ago
ちょっともう無理す Hear Billie Eilish’s Beautifully Eerie New Song ‘My Future’
Track follows singer's theme for upcoming James Bond fi… https://t.co/9QdFmxKxhA 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish shares snippet of new song my futureBillie Eilish has given her fans a preview of her new single 'my future' ahead of its release this evening (30.07.20).
Blackpink's New Album Release Date, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg's Collab and One Direction's Special Stadium Show | Billboard NewsBlackpink's debut studio album is coming this August, Nicki Minaj revealed she's dropping a new song with A$AP Ferg and One Direction is remembering a special stadium show for one day only.
Nicki Minaj Teases New Song With A$AP Ferg | Billboard NewsDays after announcing her pregnancy, Nicki Minaj confirmed that she's on the verge of releasing a collaboration with A$AP Ferg.