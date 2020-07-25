Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News A week after announcing that she will be dropping a new song, Billie Eilish unveiled an ode to learning to accept herself, "my future," on Thursday (July 30). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' next week Fans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have a new reason to cheer as the musician on Saturday...

WorldNews - Published 6 days ago



