Financial Focus for July 30, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:17s - Published 10 minutes ago Financial Focus for July 30, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ UP SLIGHTLY.SP500 DOWN SLIGHTLY.AND GAMING...BOYD GAMING DOWN HALF APERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT DOWNSLIGHTLY.MGM RESORTS UP MORE THAN 2PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP MORE THAN 2PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS UP 1 AND A HALFPERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN 2PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...FIRST-TIME UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSROSE FOR A SECOND WEEK IN AROW.1-POINT-4 MILLION PEOPLE FILEDLAST WEEK.IT'S ANOTHER SIGN AMERICA'SECONOMIC RECOVERY IS STRUGGLINGTHANKS TO THE SURGE OFCORONAVIRUS CASES.MEANWHILE, 17-MILLION AMERICANSFILED CONTINUED CLAIMS.THAT IS THE NUMBER OF WORKERSWHO HAVE FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTAT LEAST TWO WEEKS IN A ROW.THE U-S ECONOMY EXPERIENCED ITSWORST DROP ON RECORD ..DURING THE PANDEMIC.THE "BROADEST" MEASURE OF THEECONOMY....THE GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT...FELL BY AN ANNUAL RATE OF "33PERCENT" IN THE SECOND QUARTER.IT DROPPED "5 PERCENT" IN THEFIRST QUARTER.A RECESSION IS COMMONLY DEFINEDAS "TWO" CONSECUTIVE QUARTERSOF DECLINING G-D-P.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..A NEW TREND COMING OUT OF







