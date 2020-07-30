Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China
A Bay Area woman said Thursday she has become a victim of the new "brushing scam," involving mysterious packets of seeds sent from China.
Maria Medina reports.
(7-30-20)
Crystal Myers-Barber Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China – CBS San Francisco https://t.co/4PJn8Ysp8v 3 days ago
jv1812 If you get this in the mail, don’t be a fool. Don’t open it, consume it or plant it. Alert officials immediately!
B… https://t.co/LpS66HhaSr 4 days ago
To Niya Scott-Smith Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China – @CBSSF Yeah, ME! WEEKS ago! LoL. The… https://t.co/9buNHT6fYB 4 days ago
Bex Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/4so8hxNXnY 4 days ago
Jess G Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/6aTXDqTSC9 4 days ago
Peter Kwok Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From C... https://t.co/6rV8TkoMxU via @YouTube 5 days ago
lisa y sullivan Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/u0VkoyHAzY 5 days ago
Anne Makovec This is like the beginning of a creepy fairy tale. DO NOT PLANT unidentified seeds, people!
https://t.co/YAMWz4foB0 5 days ago
Washington Co. Man Receives Masks From China He Did Not OrderFirst there were reports of unsolicited seeds from China. Now, it's face maks. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.
Mysterious Seeds Sent To US Residents From China Likely A Scam, USDA SaysMysterious Seeds Sent To US Residents From China Likely A Scam, USDA Says
Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To MassachusettsGov. Charlie Baker urged anyone who gets unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail not to plant them, but report it to the Department of Agriculture.