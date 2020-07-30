Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China

Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China

A Bay Area woman said Thursday she has become a victim of the new "brushing scam," involving mysterious packets of seeds sent from China.

Maria Medina reports.

(7-30-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

promogirl07

Crystal Myers-Barber Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China – CBS San Francisco https://t.co/4PJn8Ysp8v 3 days ago

jv18121

jv1812 If you get this in the mail, don’t be a fool. Don’t open it, consume it or plant it. Alert officials immediately! B… https://t.co/LpS66HhaSr 4 days ago

SistahTuMuch

To Niya Scott-Smith Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China – @CBSSF Yeah, ME! WEEKS ago! LoL. The… https://t.co/9buNHT6fYB 4 days ago

SFBEX

Bex Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/4so8hxNXnY 4 days ago

Chue80

Jess G Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/6aTXDqTSC9 4 days ago

SRGUO

Peter Kwok Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From C... https://t.co/6rV8TkoMxU via @YouTube 5 days ago

lssullivan8

lisa y sullivan Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From China https://t.co/u0VkoyHAzY 5 days ago

AnneKPIX

Anne Makovec This is like the beginning of a creepy fairy tale. DO NOT PLANT unidentified seeds, people! https://t.co/YAMWz4foB0 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Co. Man Receives Masks From China He Did Not Order [Video]

Washington Co. Man Receives Masks From China He Did Not Order

First there were reports of unsolicited seeds from China. Now, it's face maks. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published
Mysterious Seeds Sent To US Residents From China Likely A Scam, USDA Says [Video]

Mysterious Seeds Sent To US Residents From China Likely A Scam, USDA Says

Mysterious Seeds Sent To US Residents From China Likely A Scam, USDA Says

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published
Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To Massachusetts [Video]

Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker urged anyone who gets unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail not to plant them, but report it to the Department of Agriculture.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:54Published