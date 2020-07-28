Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?

|
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30Published
Elephant owner in Madurai suffers due to lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Covid-19 in India: Recoveries hit 10L, fatality rate 2.2%Recoveries from Covid-19 crossed the 10-lakh mark in India on Thursday, almost double the load of active cases at present, bringing the national average recovery..
IndiaTimes
Greater Manchester County of England
Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdownThe ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
BBC News
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Lancashire County of England
Lockdown tightened for millions in EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Coronavirus: Lockdown tightened in parts of northern EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
