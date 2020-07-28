Global  
 

Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?

The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire.

But what restrictions have been imposed and what areas areaffected?

