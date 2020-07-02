Global  
 

COVID-19: Israeli Ambassador visits RML Hospital to witness rapid testing trials
COVID-19: Israeli Ambassador visits RML Hospital to witness rapid testing trials

COVID-19: Israeli Ambassador visits RML Hospital to witness rapid testing trials

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka on July 31 visited special testing site created at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital today to witness ongoing trials since last three days of rapid COVID-19 testing.

Malka was accompanied by Principal Scientific Adviser to GOI, K.

VijayRaghavan.

This joint research is progressing according to the plan.

It's being jointly developed in cooperation with DRDD Ministry of Defence Israel and DRDO, CSIR and PSA, India.

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table [Video]

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".View on euronews

Twitter downplays Khamenei calls for genocide as political speech

 Twitter was held to account for a “double standard” of censoring comments by politicians that it has deemed hate speech while allowing Iranian leader..
Israel's 'Bibi generation' starts to turn on Netanyahu

 For two months, many Israeli television viewers watched nightly as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings and updates about the novel coronavirus and..
Couple visits Himachal with fake COVID negative certificates, case registered [Video]

Couple visits Himachal with fake COVID negative certificates, case registered

A Delhi couple was caught visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on July 09, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said, "We have sent them to institutional quarantine center, they will be tested today. Case has been registered against them. Action will be taken according to their report." "They had first produced antibody test report which said it is not comprehensive COVID-19 negative test. So we denied them entry. Yesterday (July 08), they returned with RT-PCR report on Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's letter-head. We cross-verified it with RML and got to know it is fake, not issued by RML," Kangra SP added.

Cipla to launch COVID-19 treatment drug Favipiravir: CSIR

 The death toll has gone up to 30,601 with 740 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG [Video]

'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG

Director General of CSIR, Shekhar C Mande said that there is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne which can risk many people at once even if one person is infected. He said, "Few days ago, about 200-odd scientists wrote to WHO to reconsider it and says it's air-borne. The difference is that when you sneeze or cough, it releases aerosols in air. WHO thought it spreads through touching the infected surface. There is emergent evidence in the world that when we speak or sing even then we release particles, even they are smaller in size and because they are not large, they keep floating in the air. And, when it suspended in the air even in a crowded place one person is infected, there is potential risk that these individuals can risk others because there are suspended particles in the air."

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Drug Discovery Hackathon [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Drug Discovery Hackathon

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launched Drug Discovery Hackathon on July 02. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also joined the launch ceremony. Hackathon was launched via video conferencing. CSIR DG, Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, "CSIR is extremely pleased to participate in this Drug Discovery Hackathon."

Israeli team working with DRDO to develop rapid Covid-19 testing to come to India on special plane

 In an effort to jointly combat the novel coronavirus, Israel Thursday said it will send to India on board a special flight a research team which has been working..
