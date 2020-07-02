COVID-19: Israeli Ambassador visits RML Hospital to witness rapid testing trials

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka on July 31 visited special testing site created at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital today to witness ongoing trials since last three days of rapid COVID-19 testing.

Malka was accompanied by Principal Scientific Adviser to GOI, K.

VijayRaghavan.

This joint research is progressing according to the plan.

It's being jointly developed in cooperation with DRDD Ministry of Defence Israel and DRDO, CSIR and PSA, India.