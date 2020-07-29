Global  
 

DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:00s - Published
DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after...
Seattle Times - Published

8 U.S. Marines missing, 1 dead in accident off California coast

One Marine has died, two were injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault...
CBC.ca - Published


One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast [Video]

One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast

There were 15 Marines and one sailor in the AAV when it took on water.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:40Published
One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island [Video]

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island

One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published
