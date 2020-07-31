|
|
|
|
At least one Marine killed, eight missing in training accident off Southern California coast
|
At least one U.S. Marine is dead and eight others are missing after a training accident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|