|
|
|
|
One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast
|
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:40s - Published
There were 15 Marines and one sailor in the AAV when it took on water.
TODAY WHEN I COME BACK IN ABOUT8 MINUTES.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after...
Seattle Times - Published
|
One Marine has died, two were injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault...
CBC.ca - Published
|
At least one Marine Corps member was killed Thursday and eight other service members remained...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|