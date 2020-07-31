Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:40s - Published
One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast
There were 15 Marines and one sailor in the AAV when it took on water.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TODAY WHEN I COME BACK IN ABOUT8 MINUTES.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after...
Seattle Times - Published

8 U.S. Marines missing, 1 dead in accident off California coast

One Marine has died, two were injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault...
CBC.ca - Published

Marine Corps 'mishap' off California coast leaves at least 1 dead, 8 missing: military

At least one Marine Corps member was killed Thursday and eight other service members remained...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

iamisaacdrury

Isaac Drury RT @starsandstripes: BREAKING NEWS: One Marine dead, eight missing after amphibious vehicle accident off California coast https://t.co/jveI… 12 seconds ago

sharonkgilbert

Sharon K. Gilbert California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missing https://t.co/hBy9F2KGWi 27 seconds ago

Mark_rudekids

Mark RT @NYDailyNews: At least one Marine was killed and eight more are missing after after an amphibious assault vehicle had a “mishap” amid a… 1 minute ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the… https://t.co/7NN6goXBGG 1 minute ago

Janicep85915230

Janiceperry RT @10NewsLeah: Tragic news this morning. One Marine is dead and eight are missing after an accident off CA’s coast. One sailer and 15 Mari… 2 minutes ago

Apex_WW

Apex At least one Marine has died and eight others remained missing on Friday after an accident involving an amphibious… https://t.co/bdRL0Ubc8O 2 minutes ago

Janicep85915230

Janiceperry RT @ABCWorldNews: DEVELOPING: At least one Marine is dead and eight others are missing after a “mishap” involving an amphibious assault veh… 2 minutes ago

LiReHirsch

LiReHirsch RT @ABC: JUST IN: One Marine dead, two injured and eight others missing after amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island [Video]

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island

One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published