One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published
One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

