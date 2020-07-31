Global  
 

One Marine dead, eight missing
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
8 U.S. Marines missing, 1 dead in accident off California coast

One Marine has died, two were injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Independent


Marine Corps 'mishap' off California coast leaves at least 1 dead, 8 missing: military

At least one Marine Corps member was killed Thursday and eight other service members remained...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



Matculture

MaterialCULTURE💙 RT @MikeLevin: I am incredibly saddened to learn of this morning’s tragic incident involving our Marines during a training exercise off San… 30 seconds ago

Mark Pitman RT @KPBSnews: BREAKING: One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the… 1 minute ago

Gidget Fuentes RT @CBSThisMorning: At least one Marine was killed and two were hurt in an amphibious assault vehicle accident off Southern California that… 2 minutes ago

Dana Ivey RT @terrig103: 1 Marine dead, eight troops missing after training accident off Southern California coast - Los Angeles Times.Whether Traini… 2 minutes ago

What The Helsinki 🗳💙🇺🇸🗽🏈🌈🐘🐬 1 Marine dead, eight troops missing after training accident off Southern California coast - Los Angeles Times.Wheth… https://t.co/MVM9AZuqwP 4 minutes ago

Dual Citizen 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #MAGA Massive search under way off California for 8 missing U.S. Marines; one dead https://t.co/pKPgT5od9x via @YahooNews 5 minutes ago

Jennifer J Bland Los Angeles Times: 1 dead, 8 missing in California Marine training accident. https://t.co/QtzrNRGwY6 via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago

ABC 13 News - WSET PRAYERS NEEDED 🙏 An assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and a sailor sank off the coast of California. One Marine… https://t.co/A7fdddX4EF 6 minutes ago


Retired Marine explains vehicle involved in deadly training accident [Video]

One Marine died and eight are still missing as of Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
At least one Marine killed, eight missing in training accident off Southern California coast [Video]

At least one U.S. Marine is dead and eight others are missing after a training accident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton.

Credit: KSWB
DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast [Video]

One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX