Related videos from verified sources Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident



A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago Custom face mask is a creepy way to greet the world



Say cheese? A digital photography shop in Ettumanoor, India, is making custom protective masks of patrons' own faces. Studio owner Binesh G. Paul, 38, claims the unique prints will help people.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:37 Published on June 25, 2020