TYLER ANCHOR JULY 4TH

The news at right now on cbs44 news at 10 - covid-19 numbers across the tri- state are on the rise - tonight what you can do to keep your family safe plus - celebrating america's birthday with an unconventional twist - how families are coming together unlike ever before - its been nearly two weeks since this evansville mother disappeared -as police still search for clues- tonight - her family is begging for answers!

It was a 4th of july - summer scorcher - will the 90 degree weather stick around - storm team 44 breaks down you seven day forecast ahead- those stories and more - cbs 44news at ten starts right now starting tonight at 9-the indiana state department of health announced - 522 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

Those positive tests came from local health departments and other private laboratories.

With the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the tri- state city and county leaders are pleading with the community to play it safe this holiday weekend.

Good evening and thank you for joining us on this 4th of july - i'm tyler druin - we begin tonight with the latest local coronavirus numbers - vanderburgh county -- setting records --- adding 70 new cases in the last week.

Gibson county -- also seeing a record spike -- with 13 new cases.

Across the ohio -- 9 cases in the green river health district.

Henderson adding four cases - with hard hit muhlenberg county adding one new case!

In illinois --- wabash county adding one more case bringing the total to 23 confirmed cases!

With large scale firework shows across the country being cancelled-- tri-state families - are having to rely on their own fireworks show to celebrate the fourth-- jake thomas - tonight with that story!

Independence day on this saturday will be unlike any other wee ever seen.

With most large scale firework shows cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, people in the tri-state are relying more on buying fireworks for themselves and putting on shows at home?cookout.

I saying, you know, we got to eat.

We got to have fun.

If you can do nothing in public, you got to do it at home.

Letting off fireworks all day all night, eating good food, and spending time with family?

Experts estimate that over 90 percent of the countries firework shows have been cancelled and due to that, personal firework sales are exploding compared to 2019, firework sales are up over 115% large scale firework shows in henderson, evansville, and owensboro have all been cancelled and this has led to local firework stores seeing record sales?a lot busier.

A lot of new people coming out saying'the shows are cancelled.

We want to see something.

We want to still do fireworks, so you have a lot of new people doing fireworks?

And with so many more people relying on at- home firework shows this independence day, there is an increased chance in firework related accidents.

"this year, of course, is a little bit unique.

The next thing you've kind of got to look into is do you have clear space?

Are you away from houses, buildings, vehicles, and that sort of thing to light off fireworks, and then have a good, clear distance for your spectators."

And chief underhill said that hand injuries are the most common thing they see this time of year so he said people should make sure that their fuses are long enough and make sure to treat duds carefully, because they can go off seconds or minutes after being lit in evansville, jake thomas 44 news like jake just mentioned - for some of us --- we won't be able to attend a fireworks show -- which has firework sales sky rocketing - this weekend!

Employees say they cant keep their shelves stocked!

The third and fourth are always the busiest.

Everybody comes in last minute, they get off work, they get paid.

It's always extremely busy this year the rush is on just making sure everybody gets something.

Nationwide everybody is reporting that it's through the roof in sales.

Here we're always really really busy, we get a lot of people that shop from out of town here and then when everybody from evansville is ready to shoot them, because we have an ordinance, 5 days before and 5 days after, they all flow in here at the last minute.

Remember each city has different rules about when and where you can light and set off fireworks.

But most cities allow firework displays - through midnight!

Owensboro wrapped up their fireworks - friday night for families to enjoy.

It is one of the few cities to host a fireworks show.

Especially as covid-19 cases continue to spike.

So - how did they pull it off without risking the exposure to the virus?

We caught up with organizers - who say keeping the public safe was their top priority.

"we can't all gather on the river like normal for a big, united party - let's take that party out all over the community, and so we had the idea to set off seven or eight different firework shows around the community at the same time, so folks can stay kind of in their neighborhood."

The show was cut to about 15 minutes -- in order to spread the fireworks out across owensboro.

Triple (a) - says travel is down this july 4th weekend!

However this year --- more people are turning to the roads --- as you head home from your travel destination officials - urge drivers to be more cautious than ever-- on and off the highways.

Most people are doing the right thing by washing their hands more, still physical distancing from each other, i do that as well, anytime i fill up with fuel, i always sanitize my hands afterwards, but thats the simple things that people are very good at doing.

K-s-p says -- since the stay at home order has been lifted more accidents have occurred this holiday weekend troopers stress the importance of having a sober ride home.

The franklin street bazaar happen today.

The outdoor market featured 50 vendors-- offering fresh produce -- bakery items -- arts - crafts -- and plenty to eat.

All with social distancing in place... "we want people to mask up and do what the cdc guidelines are, stay 6 feet apart when talking to the vendor rather than reaching in a grabbing the merch at them for the merch they'll get it for you.

And really just be respectful of each others space.

" the river city - tradition -- returned to the west branch library lawn on franklin -- for the first time this season.

Today was a beautiful day to practice social distancing while out at the franklin street bazaar -or maybe even that family cook out - storm team 44 meteorologist caleb chevalier - joins us - caleb at one point it was around 93 degrees outside!!

More of the same today, with quite a bit of heat and plenty of humidity to go along with it.

Firework observing conditions will not be too bad tonight.

Yes, the air will be sticky, but temperatures will be in the 70s after dark with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Heat indices will max out in the mid to upper-90s tomorrow afternoon.

There may actually be a brief thunderstorm or two popping up tomorrow.

Any rain will mainly be limited to kentucky.

Usi's campus and trails are set to reopen on monday.

According to usi's facebook page- all campus visitors are required to wear a face covering.

Students and staff are asked to complete a covid-19 training module before returning to campus.

They are also asked to self monitor for any coronavirus symptoms. deaconess health system has agreed to provide covid testing on campus during the fall semester.

We will have information on testing as it becomes available.

The search continues for a evansville missing mother - police still searching for clues - while dawnita wilkerson's family is pleading for answers!

The 44 year old mother disappeared - sunday june 21st around 9 in the evening - she was last seeing wearing black leggings - wilkerson's daughter's tell 44news she would never leave her children home alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Developing tonight- kentucky state police responded to a deadly shooting friday night in caldwell county - police say 43 year old joe cur-nell shot and killed 24 year old james bannister - that shooting took place - in the 100 block of - wood lane - cur-nell was arrested at his home a short time later he is charged with murder!

Right now - its unclear why cur-nell pulled the trigger!

Jasper police say a man was arrested after his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

This man - jerad ward was stopped for driving without tail lights on his trailer!

Police say it happened early saturday morning.

Test's revealed ward had a blood alcohol level of point .

1-8-2.

Ward remains in jail - he was charged with an aggravated -d- u-i!

Coming up-- americans carefully celebrating this weekend.

How covid-19 has affected displays of patriotism.

Coming up in the next half hour.

Plus- one nursing home allowing love in while keeping covid out.

How families are reconnecting during this pandemic.

The coronavirus has most americans celebrating the fourth of july without the parades, festivities and fireworks the holiday usually brings.

Cbs news michael george reports the national september 11th memorial reopened to the public saturday, more than three months after the new york city memorial was shut down because of the coronavirus.

The solemn occasion comes as many americans mark the nation's 244th birthday with low-key events.

''i love fourth of july, love to celebrate, love the sunshine,'' kim stone took her boat out on the water in jupiter, florida, and says she and others are playing it safe.

''yep, everybody is distancing, our boats are spread apart.'' on saturday, florida reported more than 11 thousand news cases, another single-day high.

Miami-dade county beaches are closed for the holiday weekend and a daily curfew is in effect until further notice.

Beaches are also closed in los angeles county, which has the most coronavirus cases in the nation.

A fireworks display is planned for the national mall in washington, d-c.

I think if people see it's too crowded, and decide they don't want to go, that's perfectly fine for them.

''we don't want to have a big celebration that's fun on the fourth of july, but then later find it's caused a second surge in dc.'' president trump's ''salute to america'' on the white house south lawn will feature a military flyover.

And the usual crowd of spectators was not on hand at this year's nathan's fourth of july hot dog eating contest.

Instead the event was held at a private location in brooklyn's coney island.

Michael george/cbs news/new york officials are providing some 300,000 masks for the celebrations being held at the national mall in washington, d-c.

Here is a live look right now of downtown evansville on this july 4th holiday!

I stepped outside for a few minutes and was uncomfortable - thankful for the sun though - storm team 44 meteorologist caleb chevalier joins us - caleb - hot did it get today?

More of the same today, with quite a bit of heat and plenty of humidity to go along with it.

Firework observing conditions will not be too bad tonight.

Yes, the air will be sticky, but temperatures will be in the 70s after dark with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Heat indices will max out in the mid to upper-90s tomorrow afternoon.

There may actually be a brief thunderstorm or two popping up tomorrow.

Any rain will mainly be limited to kentucky.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Depending on the nursing home..

Indoor visitations*ar* allowed.

"make su tt m"plrerno mpt th w ecain epti- arngul 14th..

Dine in restaurants slowly becoming normal again.

How staff are dealing with reopening guidelines.

In cities across the country, among the most meaningful milestones in the return to normalcy.

Ken kerbs explains how - one owner shares his struggles through the pandemic and a slice of life in the nation capital!

"3 months without us.

I hated closing down but i understand the reason.

I mean we all have to be careful, we all have to look after our health.

The less people that die the better from this" nats&?thank you very muc??well, i put my blood and guts into this.

It everything to me.

I even have my dad sign hanging up there.

My dad had a bar.

I grew up behind the bar.

I opened here 19 ½ years ago.

I wiped.

I done.

If we have to re-close i worried, very worried if we have to re-close.

Nats with customers..

Chatting with customers nats, "it's not too hot out here today"?in march before we closed we had 23 employees, myself 24.

On duty right now i have 4 people.

19 people sitting at home.

I have dipped into my savings.

"we really enjoy this place.

It's literally the first place we've come to since dc has hit stage 2."

Tom speaks under video tending the bar "little nervous right now with texas and florida getting reclosed.

But we're on a downward curve here in dc "it's good to be back out seeing friends, with restrictions obviously.

"one person from the party has to sign the sheet with their phone number in case there's an outbreak everybody can be tracked down.// the tape measure's there to make sure we have all the tables six feet apart.//we have to take people's temperature.

Nats table settings "i cannot describe how good it feels to be sitting back in this establishment at a table having a drink.and to see tom's smiling face behind the mask.

You can tell the irish eyes smile when he's smiling."

Tom outside and with customers : guys, good to see you.?

Tom outside "so you look down towards chinatown here, the chinatown arch on my left.

It's dead.

Normally a bustling street, jammed with people.

Nothing.

Pan of empty streets in twilight nats staff cleaning up, clearing glasses.

Tom switching off lights and tv.

"we'll turn off the lights and wel lock the door.

Wrap it up."?you have to have hope, have faith, that something will turn around and it will come bac?

Nats through glass tom locking up that was ken kebs reporting- with washington still in phase two of reopening- tom is averaging 6- hundred dollars per day.

He says at this rate his pub style restaurant is not sustainable.

Next on cbs 44-- an evansville man is preserving the memory of his dad.

The inspiration this hometown hero hopes to give others.

It's a sight you may have seen rolling around evansville -- tonight's hometown hero -- is putting a spin on his message of hope.

Megan diventi - has the story.

Nat street sign blinking noise it's a sight unlike another-- nat honk and wave-- "honking their horns, waving, i mean everything...showing their support in their own various way."

Whether it a busy intersection--or a walking trail--- you might see deandre wilson of evansville-- rolling around..... "five miles there was easy because i'm used to it, but it was the five miles back which made it very difficult."

But its more than just a workout--- "that moment i said to myself i'm going to own my health, i'm going to take it back."

Wilson says he perseveres in memory of his dad,---who lost his battle to stage four liver and colon cancer, and any one else going through their own bout.

"after chemo he would come home and would eat then roll the tire and at that point of kind of going back to owning my health, honestly we have no more excuses, my dad was dying, he was deteriorating, and he still found the want, still found the drive to do something positive, something health related."

Earlier this week--wilson receiving the darrell ragland award through leadership everyone---and now he's rolling out his first campaign--- the goal is to raise 6 thousand dollars for the darrell ragland foundation--- wilson pledging to roll his tire for 40 miles this month.

"to me the tire represents hope and impact but to everyone in the community it could be something different."

Wilson transforming his life to help others--start a conversation-- and show anything is possible--