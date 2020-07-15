Global  
 

Record Breaking 151-Pound Paddlefish Caught On Oklahoma Lake
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Record Breaking 151-Pound Paddlefish Caught On Oklahoma Lake

Record Breaking 151-Pound Paddlefish Caught On Oklahoma Lake

A world-record paddlefish has been caught at a lake in Oklahoma.

Cory Watters broke the recent world and state record for a paddlefish with his catch at Keystone Lake, a portion of the Arkansas River west of Tulsa.

Katie Johnston reports.

