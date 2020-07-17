Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: SYF, TACO
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: SYF, TACO

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: SYF, TACO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Synchrony Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director P.

.

Parker bought 10,000 shares of SYF, for a cost of $23.32 each, for a total investment of $233,200.

Bargain hunters can grab SYF at a price even lower than Parker did, with the stock changing hands as low as $22.78 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% below Parker's purchase price.

Synchrony Financial is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Parker in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Ari B.

Levy purchased $184,305 worth of Del Taco Restaurants, purchasing 24,900 shares at a cost of $7.40 each.

Before this latest buy, Levy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $606,304 shares at a cost of $2.64 each.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

VicarsMaryann

Mary Vicars RT @rkny18: @WindDesert @SquawkCNBC Last month, not a couple of days ago. Obviously suspect though. https://t.co/rz5xI6LOUn 2 hours ago

ehornick

Eric Hornick RT @SteveSosnick: From June 26th: "And at Eastman Kodak, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chairman James V. Continenza w… 1 day ago

SteveSosnick

Steve Sosnick From June 26th: "And at Eastman Kodak, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chairman James V. Contin… https://t.co/WCZX2NwXkW 2 days ago

rkny18

𝕣𝕜𝕟𝕪 @chrislhayes The chairman bought 46K shares just over a month ago. His total investment of $1.22M is now worth appr… https://t.co/OS4Y7K1KeX 2 days ago

rkny18

𝕣𝕜𝕟𝕪 @WindDesert @SquawkCNBC Last month, not a couple of days ago. Obviously suspect though. https://t.co/rz5xI6LOUn 2 days ago

Dippydoodah13

Lesley gray RT @rkny18: @clearing_fog The chairman of Kodak sure did. From one month ago. https://t.co/rz5xI73pLV https://t.co/SXF9Jxs0DI 2 days ago

DorisMurdock

Doris Murdock RT @rkny18: @Acyn Looks like the chairman of Kodak just netted a cool $3M. https://t.co/rz5xI6LOUn https://t.co/2Fu8a2L2S4 2 days ago

ElsaTheActual

Elsa🏳️‍🌈The Actual 🧢 RT @rkny18: Hmm. From 6/23/20. https://t.co/rz5xI6LOUn https://t.co/3Bz4N0iv4m 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: WYND, ZYXI [Video]

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: WYND, ZYXI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI [Video]

Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: BCLI, PRSP [Video]

Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: BCLI, PRSP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published