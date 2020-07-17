Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: SYF, TACO

|
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Synchrony Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director P.
.
Parker bought 10,000 shares of SYF, for a cost of $23.32 each, for a total investment of $233,200.
Bargain hunters can grab SYF at a price even lower than Parker did, with the stock changing hands as low as $22.78 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% below Parker's purchase price.
Synchrony Financial is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Parker in the past year.
And on Wednesday, Director Ari B.
Levy purchased $184,305 worth of Del Taco Restaurants, purchasing 24,900 shares at a cost of $7.40 each.
Before this latest buy, Levy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $606,304 shares at a cost of $2.64 each.
Del Taco Restaurants Inc is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources