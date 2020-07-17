Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: SYF, TACO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Synchrony Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director P.

.

Parker bought 10,000 shares of SYF, for a cost of $23.32 each, for a total investment of $233,200.

Bargain hunters can grab SYF at a price even lower than Parker did, with the stock changing hands as low as $22.78 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% below Parker's purchase price.

Synchrony Financial is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Parker in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Ari B.

Levy purchased $184,305 worth of Del Taco Restaurants, purchasing 24,900 shares at a cost of $7.40 each.

Before this latest buy, Levy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $606,304 shares at a cost of $2.64 each.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.