Sushant's family asked me to mention transaction of Rs 15 crore made by Rhea: Actor's friend

He claimed that Sushant's family members told him about 15 crore rupees transaction made by Rhea and asked him to mention this in his statement."Sushant's family members told me about 15 crore rupees transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor Rhea demanded CBI probe to play victim card: Sushant's family lawyer



Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published on January 1, 1970 Sushant Rajput death probe turns into Bihar Vs Maharashtra tussle



The probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has now taken a political turn with the Maharashtra and the Bihar government indulging in an ugly blame game. The Bihar government has said that the Maharashtra police is not cooperating with them in the probe, the Maha government has said that their probe is going in the right direction, even rejecting calls for a CBI probe. government's advocate General Lalit Kishore said the attitude of the Mumbai police is unfortunate. A team of Bihar policemen are in Mumbai acting on the first information report filed by the 34-year-old actor’s father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday in connection with his son’s death. The deceased actor's father has levelled several allegations, including abetment to suicide, withdrawing crores from his son’s bank account & mental harassment against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members. Earlier, Maharashtra Minister had alleged that the Bihar probe team did not follow any protocol. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a plea that the probe by Bihar’s police be stayed till the Supreme Court decides her plea on the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14 Published on January 1, 1970