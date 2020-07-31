Global  
 

Sushant's family asked me to mention transaction of Rs 15 crore made by Rhea: Actor's friend
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Sushant's family asked me to mention transaction of Rs 15 crore made by Rhea: Actor's friend

Sushant's family asked me to mention transaction of Rs 15 crore made by Rhea: Actor's friend

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Siddharth Pithani disclosed another angle in the case.

He claimed that Sushant's family members told him about 15 crore rupees transaction made by Rhea and asked him to mention this in his statement."Sushant's family members told me about 15 crore rupees transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement.

I told his family members that I will only tell what I know and believe.

After this, I contacted the police, I have no idea about this transaction," said Siddharth Pithani.

