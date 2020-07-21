Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates.

A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot.

Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that California Rep.

Karen Bass is believed to be part of the list.

Bass is also a 66-year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

It is also believed that the additional people on Biden's shortlist are: -California Senator, Kamala Harris -Susan Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser Additional contenders that have gone through the vetting process include: Massachusetts Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, Florida Rep.

Val Demings, Illinois Sen.

Tammy Duckworth, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Many top campaign advisers are in the dark about the vetting process.

It continues to be done under extreme secrecy.