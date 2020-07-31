Reporter Update: Broadband Service And Remote Learning

Remote Learning Leads To Surge In Childcare Needs For Families



Thousands of working parents have been left scrambling for childcare as Chicago Public Schools goes to all remote learning for the fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:46 Published 8 hours ago

Remote learning leads to computer shortages in the area



Remote learning leads to computer shortages in the area Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:03 Published 9 hours ago