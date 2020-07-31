Global  
 

Reporter Update: Broadband Service And Remote Learning
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:34s - Published
KDKA's Nicole Ford provides the latest on how some districts are handling the issue of broadband service, cellar service, and wireless internet during remote learning.

