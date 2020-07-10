Global  
 

Twitter Bans David Duke
Duration: 00:31s
CNN Business reports that Twitter permanently banned David Duke's account on Thursday night.

The former Ku Klux Klan leader's ban comes after multiple violations of the company's hateful conduct policy.

Twitter forbids accounts that "promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people" on the basis of personal characteristics.

Earlier this week, Twitter said it would block and or suspend accounts and links sharing blocked or hateful content.

It's unclear what specific action triggered Duke's suspension, but Twitter told CNN their decision was "in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links." This week, Twitter also temporarily restricted Donald Trump Jr's account, after he posted a video which made false claims about coronavirus.

