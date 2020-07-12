Global  
 

Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown

Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown

Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United.

This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown.

Includes vox pop withfans.

