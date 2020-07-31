Two Keys Tavern closing

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

It's the sign that an era has come to an end l3: abc 36 news white two keys tavern removing sign, marking closure two keys tavern, is taking down its sign at its south limestone location.

The restaurant and bar has been at that location for 66 years.

It was a popular spot for fans of u-k sports.

Two keys filed for bankruptcy earlier this month... citing the impact of the coronavirus- related shutdowns.... as well as an ongoing dispute with the owner of the building.