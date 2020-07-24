Neighborhood Businesses Struggle As Yankees Home Opener Goes Forward Without Fans
While baseball is back in the Bronx for the Yankees home opener, neighborhood businesses say it won’t help them.
No fans in the stands means a big loss in sales.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
