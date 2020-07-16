Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks

|
|
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
A direct threat to the country': Barr waging 'war' on Justice Department to protect Trump, top Democrat saysAttorney General William Barr's leadership of Donald Trump's Justice Department represents "a direct threat to the country," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry..
WorldNews
Bill Barr to House lawmakers: Portland riots are 'an assault' on US governmentAttorney General William Barr's testimony comes as part of House Democrats' investigations into alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
USATODAY.com
AG Barr: DOJ had been drawn into 'political maelstrom'; department used as 'political weapon'The hearing, billed as an oversight of the Justice Department, will touch on a long list of grievances, including federal deployments to Portland.
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
|
