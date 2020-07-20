Woman becomes TikTok dancing sensation

WITH ONE DANCE, SHE'S MADEMILLIONS AND MILLIONS OFPEOPLE SMILE.TONIGHT'S "TELL ME SOMETHINGGOOD" IS ABOUT A 59-YEAR OLDMOM... WHO'S BLOWING UP THEINTERNET... WITH HER TIKTOKDANCE.TAMMY ORTERY... A HIGH SCHOOL GUIDANCESECRETARY... HAD NO IDEATHIS ONE LITTLE TIKTOKVIDEO... WOULD FOREVERCHANGE HER LIFE.It's like Wow, It'sexciting, I feel overwhelmedsometimes but it's so cool.Over just a little dance Idid in my driveway and it'sled to all this.

It's Crazy!41 TURNS OUT... ENTHUSIASMISEXACTLY WHAT THE COUNTRYNEEDS DURING THE PANDEMIC.TAMMY... ALSO KNOWN AS "RAMSGIRL 30"... STARTED DANCINGWITH HER YOUNGESTDAUGHTER... WHEN BOTH WEREOUT OF WORK BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMICI had personally never heardof TikTok4:03 SHE FOUND ONEOF HER FAVORITE SONGS... LETTHE MUSIC TAKE OVER... AND6-POINT-FIVE MILLION VIEWSLATER... SHE NOW HAS ALMOST200 THOUSAND TIKTOKFOLLOWERS.14:36:10 4:14 - 4:23 IN FEED4) Someone said are you achoreographer?

I was like aNo I just make up stuff :16so I just made it up andhere we are!

:18 TAMMY-FEVERIS TAKING OVER.

SHE HAS AYOUTUBE CHANNEL... AFACEBOOK PAGE... SHE'SGETTING ALL KINDS OFREQUESTS FOR VIDEOS.

SOT=14:30:32 8:36 - 8:42 (FEED4) A hockey team is sendingme a jersey and they want meto dance and send it tothem.They're going to playit at their home games!

:37AND SHE MIGHT EVEN END UP ONNETWORK T-V...14:39:58 8:03 - 8:11 (FEED4) Well I've heard from aNational Talk Show, so we'rewaiting on that.

:05 becauseno one is in the studioright now.

:07 HER MOVESHAVE EVERYONE TALKING... ANDEVERYONE DANCING.14:37:30 (FEED 1) When yougo to a wedding are you likethe first person out on thedance floor?

Actually it'sfunny, I'm now a weddingcommissioner.

I became awedding commissioner in2018, so I actually marrypeople, too!.:4314:38:06 But I'm also one ofthe first people out on thedance floor too.

Don't getme wrong.

;09 BELIEVE IT ORNOT... THERE'S AN OKLAHOMATIE TO THIS DANCING QUEEN...ALTHOUGH THEY HAVEN'T SEENEACH OTHER BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.14:37:12 5:17 - 5:26 (FEED4) I have not seen my oldestdaughter since December of2019.

And she's inMcAlester, Oklahoma.

So heySteph!!

:21.

AT 59 YEARSYOUNG... TAMMY IS LIVING THEDREAM RIGHT NOW... AND PLANSTO CONTINUE AS LONG AS THEMOVES KEEP COMING.14:35:21 3:26 - 3:37 (FEED4) As long as I can stillmove and groove a littlebit, I'm just going to keepdoing this.

27 cuz if I canmake one person smile or amillion people smile, that'swhat I want to do.

:3214:41:43 You are what weneed right now and I want towish you the best of luck.You've made us smile in thenewsroom for several weekssince we found you.

Pleasestay in touch with us okay?Thank you I will.

Thank youso much for having me.

Iappreciate it.

