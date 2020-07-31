HSFT20 - Stop #40 Columbus Christian Academy Rams

Academy week continues on the high school football tour with columbus christian head coach jason williams and the rams look to continue the positive momentum from last season into 2020.

The rams are stop number 40 on the high school football tour.

Nat pop 3 sec the columbus christian rams are hitting it hard in workouts as they gear up for their 2020 campaign.

After going 9-3 last season and making a run to the semifinals in the post season, the rams enter this season with the same attitude last year's team had.

To improve each and every day.

"we want to get better everyday at what we do.

Every drill.

Every play we run, we want to execute better.

That's what we try to do."

"we come out here.

I love playing football.

Love getting up and seeing everybody.

Hoping everyone is doing okay.

We always okay each other.

We have a good coach.

Both of them love us and teach us new plays and care about us."

But the only way to get better is by giving it all you got.

Another principle the rams carry with them into the season.

"they got after it.

They worked hard.

This year's team is made up of a lot of the same players.

Except for those who graduated.

We've had 3 good practices.

We're trying to play with an intensity.

Practice with intensity.

Everything we do is just really work hard."

"we're a tough team even though we're pretty small.

It's made us really strong.

I know we're going to play every down 110%.

The best we can."

The rams graduated five seniors who were all key but feel confident in the younger players ability fill the void and take on larger roles.

"we lost some good players last year.

We had a good year.

We also had the opportunity to play several 9th graders.

They contributed, so we'll be relying on those guys.

We got a lot of kids who have seen some playing time.

We're just out here working hard and trying to make them better."

"they left a pretty big divot but we got some up and rising people i know.

We can help them get better.

Watch them as they progress into pretty good players and help us have a winning season."

It's going to take more than just the the seniors or freshmen playing well for this team to be successful.

"we got 14.

I'm expecting all 14 to contribute.

8 man football is a fast paced game.

We're going to prepare one through 14 to help us.

That's what we're looking at."

"we're brothers.

We love each other.

I believe we're going to make it to the playoffs no matter what."

With the rams on the high school football tour.

Chris bolton wcbi sports.