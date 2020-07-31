Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users

Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users

A 17-year-old Tampa teen is behind bars facing 30 felony charges for "scamming people across America," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Daily Crunch: Florida teen arrested in Twitter hack

Three arrests are made following this month’s celebrity Twitter hack, Microsoft may be working to...
TechCrunch - Published


Tweets about this

TabbySilver_

Tabby Cat #BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @jaxdotcom: A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in Tampa, accused of hacking the Twitter accounts of prominent celebrities to scam victims… 4 hours ago

jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in Tampa, accused of hacking the Twitter accounts of prominent celebrities to sca… https://t.co/AJMNLY1rpS 5 hours ago

Cindy007JCsGirl

Cindy Agendas. #Agenda. #cryptocurrency #hackScenes #vaccines. 666. A.I. ID #MOTB Satan's #Soul Goals. To #FORCE th… https://t.co/8CFlJDyuj7 6 hours ago

_divyanshukumar

Divyanshu kumar Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users Graham Clark was the "mastermind" beh… https://t.co/X9CgNvSSJ2 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa teen arrested for Twitter hack that targeted famous figures [Video]

Tampa teen arrested for Twitter hack that targeted famous figures

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against 17-year-old Graham Clark.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:57Published
Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks [Video]

Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges on Friday in the hacking of the Twitter accounts of numerous high-profile figures. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Tampa teen behind hack on Twitter in July, says Hillsborough State Attorney [Video]

Tampa teen behind hack on Twitter in July, says Hillsborough State Attorney

A Tampa teen is responsible for scamming people of prominent Twitter accounts on July 15.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:34Published