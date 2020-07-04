Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Coimbatore flag maker eyeing losses ahead of Independence Day
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
COVID-19: Coimbatore flag maker eyeing losses ahead of Independence Day

COVID-19: Coimbatore flag maker eyeing losses ahead of Independence Day

If it was a normal time, Rajendra, a flag maker in Coimbatore, would have received bulk orders ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.

However, as the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus, Rajendra is no exception, and said that his flag business has been adversely affected this year due to COVID-19.

"Usually we get orders in bulk ahead of Independence Day, but this year we have received fewer orders," Rajendra said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Indian Military bands kickstart 74th Independence Day celebration

 "These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop..
IndiaTimes
Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published
Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh [Video]

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Coimbatore Coimbatore Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette [Video]

Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette

Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram temple is historic. I've made a one-inch statuette of Lord Ram using 1.2-gram gold to mark this occasion and will send it to Ram temple trust."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
People across country celebrate Eid al-Adha [Video]

People across country celebrate Eid al-Adha

People across the country offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. People were seen greeting each other at Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi. Both men and women were seen offering prayers at their residence in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Devotees offered prayers in Amritsar amid heavy rainfall. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "We are maintaining social distancing and this year we are wishing each other just my speaking, 'Eid Mubarak'"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19 [Video]

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19

Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published