COVID-19: Coimbatore flag maker eyeing losses ahead of Independence Day

If it was a normal time, Rajendra, a flag maker in Coimbatore, would have received bulk orders ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.

However, as the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus, Rajendra is no exception, and said that his flag business has been adversely affected this year due to COVID-19.

"Usually we get orders in bulk ahead of Independence Day, but this year we have received fewer orders," Rajendra said.