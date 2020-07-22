Tammy Duckworth: War veteran, amputee, in race to be V-P | Her story | Oneindia News

Tammy Duckworth is an Iraq war veteran and a Thai-American Democrat who could possibly be named Joe Biden's running mate in the presidential elections in November.

The potential Vice President candidate is a unique proposition - she lost both her legs in the Iraq war in 2004 during which she served as a pilot as that was one of the few combat positions open to women.

She overcame crushing losses to start life afresh and has become an inspiration.

She has many firsts attached to her name.

