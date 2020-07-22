Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

People across the country offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. People were seen greeting each other at Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi. Both men and women were seen offering prayers at their residence in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Devotees offered prayers in Amritsar amid heavy rainfall. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "We are maintaining social distancing and this year we are wishing each other just my speaking, 'Eid Mubarak'"
Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel. Earlier these MLAs were in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
People across the country are celebrating 'Eid al-Adha' on August 01. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered prayers from his residence. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. He said, "People are worshiping but are also taking required precautions. But there is no shortage in passion."
Expressing confidence that his government will complete its full term, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said 'unhappy MLAs' should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. Gehlot said he wants rebel MLAs to attend the assembly session next month and also took a veiled dig at MLAs supporting former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying they were 'playing the lap of BJP'. "I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. It is my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," he said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to convene assembly session on August 14. Speaking on it, the Chief Minister said he was happy that the governor has finally accepted his request to call the Assembly. Gehlot also attacked BSP chief Mayawati and alleged that she is making remarks under pressure from BJP. "Mayawati's complaint is not logical as all six BSP MLAs merged with us. She is giving a statement under pressure from BJP. The Centre is using ED, Income Tax, CBI and hence she is forced to give such a statement," he alleged.
People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time, preparations are nothing this year. Namaz was also not offered in all masjids. People are following the precautionary measures."
Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed. Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure to restrict virus spread. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited flood-affected areas in Bihar's Madhubani on July 22. He visited Madhepur Block of Madhubani district and donated money among affected. Parts of Bihar are reeling with floods due to heavy rainfall. While speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Parts of Bihar are flooded but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is missing and invisible." "He is not helping people in this time of crisis," he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 % to 16.75 %. The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. Kejriwal added that the move will help Delhi's economy. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people. Kejriwal also said the he will connect with several industry groups and experts soon over video conferencing to discuss more ways to revive Delhi’s economy. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 said that reduction of VAT levied on diesel will help common man and will boost economic activity. "Ours is the common man's government, we are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people and will boost economic activity," said Kejriwal to ANI.
Congress leader PC Sharma on August 01 said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a self-made video, the former minister in Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves."
'Eid al-Adha' festival is being celebrated in Kerala on July 31. Prayers were being offered at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed at the..