Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:37s - Published
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion.

People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure.

People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid.

Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers.

They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence.

Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people.

Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice.

Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours.

They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.

Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Indian politician

Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Mayawati Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Jama Masjid, Delhi Mosque in Old Delhi, India

Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar

Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

