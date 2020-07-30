'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok
Trump says it is a 'hoax' he did not read Russia bounty briefings
Trump says he will ban TikTok in the USUS security officials fear the Chinese-owned app could be used to collect Americans' personal data.
BBC News
TikTok Video-sharing application
Trump tells reporters he will ban TikTok in US as soon as SaturdayPresident Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he plans on banning popular social media application TikTok in the US. According to..
WorldNews
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong delays election by a year
Hong Kong is setting up an election without a real oppositionHong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong's decision to bar 12 pro-democracy candidates from standing in forthcoming local elections has raised serious concerns over whether..
WorldNews
'China is powerful now': Beijing's aggressive global stance sparks wave of nationalismAs China comes under attack abroad, nationalist sentiment at home is being stoked – at the expense of other voices For days, the US consulate in the Chinese..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
House Foreign Affairs chairman subpoenas Secretary of State PompeoWashington (CNN)The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday to turn over documents related to the Bidens..
WorldNews
Chinese claims in Bhutan, incursion in India are indicative of their intentions: Pompeo"Claims that they have now made for real estate in Bhutan, the incursion that took place in India, these are indicative of Chinese intentions, and they are..
IndiaTimes
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Trump threatens to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.Trump's threat to bar TikTok comes as the administration investigates whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, is harvesting data from Americans.
USATODAY.com
TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources
