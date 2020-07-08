Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Murdoch in profile
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
James Murdoch in profile

James Murdoch in profile

A look at James Murdoch in profile as Rupert Murdoch's son resigns from NewsCorporation citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published bythe media empire’s news outlets.

The nature of the disagreements and the newsoutlets in question were not disclosed.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporationcovers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and TheSunday Times – as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK, plus the NewYork Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes the Wall StreetJournal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Murdoch James Murdoch British media executive

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board [Video]

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board

James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp on Friday, citing disagreements over editorial content at the company founded by his father, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Son of Rupert Murdoch resigns from board of News Corporation

 James Murdoch, the son of the media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corporation. The news was announced in a document released by the..
WorldNews

Rupert Murdoch Rupert Murdoch Australian-born American media mogul

Rupert Murdoch's son James quits News Corporation

 Rupert Murdoch's son James resigns from the board of News Corporation, citing "disagreements over editorial content".
BBC News
Hugh Grant believes 'Rupert Murdoch is a danger to liberal democracy' [Video]

Hugh Grant believes 'Rupert Murdoch is a danger to liberal democracy'

Hugh Grant has branded media mogul Rupert Murdoch a 'danger to liberal democracy', detailing how tabloid attention made his life 'extremely difficult' for years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

News Corporation (1980–2013) News Corporation (1980–2013) Media corporation


HarperCollins American publishing house


New York Post New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City

Ellen Ready To Ditch Show [Video]

Ellen Ready To Ditch Show

Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about “toxic” workplace conditions. Ellen is apparently telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and wants to walk away from the show. “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot [Video]

Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot

According to 'New York Post,' West collected 1,327 signatures by Monday's deadline to file to appear on the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot [Video]

Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot

According to 'New York Post,' West collected 1,327 signatures by Monday's deadline to file to appear on the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disasterous [Video]

Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disasterous

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for a wealth tax on billionaires for New York state. The tax would be used to help those left out by the federal governments coronavirus stimulus. Sex workers, illegal immigrants, and others would benefit from the billionaires tax. The NY Post and Partnership for New York City claims AOC's tax would lead to a mass exodus of the state’s wealthiest residents.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:54Published

The Times The Times British daily (Monday to Saturday) national newspaper based in London

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safe

 One of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews

Meghan and Harry 'did not contribute' to new tell-all 'Finding Freedom,' Sussex says

 The first excerpt of the highly anticipated "Finding Freedom," a tell-all about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was published by The Times of..
USATODAY.com

Donors with Russia-links are ‘British citizens’ – Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis

 A Cabinet minister has defended accepting donations from wealthy individuals with links to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, insisting the benefactors are..
WorldNews

The Sun (United Kingdom) The Sun (United Kingdom) Tabloid newspaper from the United Kingdom and Ireland

Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

 A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears [Video]

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears

The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarrylMason

Darryl Mason James Murdoch resigned shortly after part 3 of #TheRiseoftheMurdochDynasty screened in the UK. It wasn't a glowin… https://t.co/7Frns6gE6T 3 hours ago

MelissaFazli

🚨😷WEAR A MASK😷🚨 RT @Allizon724: Profile is scourge James Murdoch resigns from board of News Corporation https://t.co/olhGEBvxzl 8 hours ago

Allizon724

kelly allison Profile is scourge James Murdoch resigns from board of News Corporation https://t.co/olhGEBvxzl 9 hours ago

vogels4

Steve Vogel RT @FortuneMagazine: A big week ahead for James Murdoch: His private investment firm Lupa Systems is expected to take a financial stake in… 14 hours ago

FortuneMagazine

FORTUNE A big week ahead for James Murdoch: His private investment firm Lupa Systems is expected to take a financial stake… https://t.co/chtd9fnxMl 14 hours ago