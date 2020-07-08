James Murdoch in profile

|
James Murdoch British media executive
James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board
Son of Rupert Murdoch resigns from board of News CorporationJames Murdoch, the son of the media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corporation. The news was announced in a document released by the..
Rupert Murdoch Australian-born American media mogul
Rupert Murdoch's son James quits News CorporationRupert Murdoch's son James resigns from the board of News Corporation, citing "disagreements over editorial content".
Hugh Grant believes 'Rupert Murdoch is a danger to liberal democracy'
News Corporation (1980–2013) Media corporation
HarperCollins American publishing house
New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot
The Times British daily (Monday to Saturday) national newspaper based in London
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safeOne of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
Meghan and Harry 'did not contribute' to new tell-all 'Finding Freedom,' Sussex saysThe first excerpt of the highly anticipated "Finding Freedom," a tell-all about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was published by The Times of..
Donors with Russia-links are ‘British citizens’ – Cabinet minister Brandon LewisA Cabinet minister has defended accepting donations from wealthy individuals with links to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, insisting the benefactors are..
The Sun (United Kingdom) Tabloid newspaper from the United Kingdom and Ireland
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife HeardA lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
