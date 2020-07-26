Amar Singh life story: Once Mulayam's right hand man, Bachchan's buddy | Oneindia News

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has died aged 64 years.
Singh was ailing for a long time and was unergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.
He had his family by his side.
Once he was a very prominent politician.
He was instrumental in the survival of the UPA 1 govt, he was the right hand man of Mulayam Singh Yadav, he pulled Amitabh Bachchan out of financial crisis, and he courted many controversies.
We take a brief look at his heydeys in politics and subsequent decline.
