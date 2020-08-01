Monroe County dedputy laid to rest

Dyaln Pickle died doing what he always wanted to do

The fall.

Friends and family laid torest twenty four year old dylan scott pickle this afternoon.

He died in the line of duty as a monroe county sheriff's deputy.

Wtva's wayne hereford attended the graveside service where the sheriff and others remembered pickle as a dedicated officer and joins us live.

Folks remembered dylan scott pickle as a military veteran and deputy in monroe county who only wanted to serve others as a member of both organizations.

The entire monroe county sheriff's department and other law enforcment agencies made their way to haughton memorial park after driving through downtown amory.

Dylan scott pickle joined the u.s. army at the age of 17.

He earned a medal in training at quantico virginia and three medals for heroism overseas in syria.

He lost his life last sunday in when someone hit him with a vehicle at a checkpoint.

Sheriff kevn crook spoke the friends and family at graveside about the incident.

"the question is should we have encouraged him to be in law enforcement in the first place.

Was he promoted to patrol too soon.

Should i have allowed him to set up a checkpoint that night?

Should it have been me.

Should i have done something different?

I found peace and answers to those questions in god's word officer zack wilbanks was also there to say farewell.

He was there during the checkpoint with deputy pickle last sunday night.

One woman says she remembered dylan pickle as a child and that her son was a pallbearer for the deputy today.

(terri blansett)-clay county dylan could be a little serious sometime and he tried to straighten shane up so i guess that was the law enforcement in him."

Dylan pickle is survived by his mother , dad , sister and brother.

Reporting live in amory wayne hereford wtva nine news.

