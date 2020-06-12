Global  
 

'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions

'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Germany against restrictions

 Demonstrators march though Berlin, saying face masks and other measures violate their rights.
BBC News

Fox found with impressive shoe collection in Berlin

 A Berlin mystery is solved as a fox is found to have many stolen flip flops and sports shoes.
BBC News

US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in 'strategic' move

 President Trump says the move is a response to Berlin's failure to meet targets on defence spending.
BBC News

Rise in Germany's COVID-19 cases very worrying: RKI

 BERLIN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The rapid rise in Germany's COVID-19 cases is very worrying, the country's public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on..
WorldNews

Berlin protesters rally against virus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled “The...
IndiaTimes - Published

Anti-lockdown demonstrators proclaim Freedom Day in Germany

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


