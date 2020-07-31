'Not job seekers but...': PM Modi lauds New Education Policy at Hackathon finale

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hackathon Event in which groups of software developers work at an accelerated pace
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
No invitation for Advani for Ayodhya event on August 5Architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and its chief protagonist who led the first political rathyatra in the country for it, BJP veteran L K Advani has not..
IndiaTimes
0108 Modi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:20Published
Potters making 1.25 lakh earthen lamps for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
Languages of India will progress due to changes in education policy: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Education policy Rules which govern schooling systems
New Education Policy emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers', says PMPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the New Education Policy announced by the government emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers'...
IndiaTimes
New Education Policy envisions imparting 21st century, employability skills: KasturiranganThe National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions imparting 21st century and employability skills with no compromise on quality, says its draft panel head K..
IndiaTimes
NEP 2020: Manish Sisodia opposes multidisciplinary approach for renowned institutes
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources