'Not job seekers but...': PM Modi lauds New Education Policy at Hackathon finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020.

Apart from encouraging the country's youth to use their problem-solving skills to help the entire nation, he lauded the recently unveiled New Education Policy.

PM said that the policy's aim is to create job creators, and not job seekers.

Calling the 21st century an era of knowledge, PM said that the focus of the policy was on interdisciplinary education, where traditional boundaries don't inhibit the wide range of subjects that a student may be interested in.

He also emphasised the focus on pedagogy in regional tongues which would enhance learning.

The Hackathon is a nationwide initiative aimed at inculcating a culture of innovation and problem-solving among India's youth.

Around 10,000 students participated in the event this year.

The grand finale of the Hackathon, which began on August 1, will last till August 3, 2020.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hackathon Event in which groups of software developers work at an accelerated pace


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

