Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic

Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic

About 1.8 billion Muslims celebrate Eid amid a pandemic that has so far infected more than 16 million people.

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Celebrating Eid al-Adha Amid a Pandemic

 With socially distanced gatherings now the norm, we talked to a few people about how they planned to celebrate one of Islam’s holiest days.
NYTimes.com
Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world [Video]

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues for a long time. On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago. In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010. A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections. In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published
People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01. Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19. Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Eid al-Fitr Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Bakrid 2020: Check foods mentioned in the Holy Quran

 The festival of Bakrid comes nearly 70 days after the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
DNA

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing

 Concertina wires and barricades were placed at many intersections in the city to prevent free movement of people, they said. People preferred to offer Eid..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi extends Eid greetings

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society...
IndiaTimes

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual [Video]

Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual

Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia took part in the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil near Mecca on Saturday but maintained social distancing in a ritual that usually brings millions of worshippers from all over the world shoulder to shoulder.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Afghanistan and Pakistan say 22 die in border clashes

 By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Gul Yousufzai KABUL/QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Afghanistan accused Pakistan on Friday of killing 15 civilians during clashes at a..
WorldNews

U.S. Adds Sanctions Over Human Rights Abuses in China

 The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a powerful government entity that runs companies and farms in the Xinjiang region, where officials carry out the..
NYTimes.com

Final days of hajj and Eid festival impacted by coronavirus

Small groups of pilgrims performed one of the final rites of the Islamic hajj on Friday as Muslims...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Muslims Worldwide Celebrating Eid al-Adha [Video]

Muslims Worldwide Celebrating Eid al-Adha

The holiday marks one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya [Video]

'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya

COVID-19 pandemic affecting livestock market, other businesses, as residents prepare to mark holiday amid restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha' [Video]

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'

An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published