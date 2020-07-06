Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

|
Eddie Howe English association football player and manager
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester
A.F.C. Bournemouth Association football club in England
Police patrol Bournemouth's beaches as crowds descendGridlocked roads and crowded beaches are reported as temperatures soar.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated
Bournemouth's five-year top-flight stay over despite win at EvertonBournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..
BBC News
EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England
Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City confirm Spaniard as new head coachEx-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is named head coach of Championship club Birmingham City.
BBC News
Fulham into Championship play-off final despite Cardiff defeatFulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News
Brentford beat Swansea to reach Championship play-off finalBrentford beat Swansea in the final ever game at Griffin Park to reach the Championship play-off final.
BBC News
Griffin Park: Can Brentford give ground perfect send-off by winning promotion through the play-offs?Brentford bid to give Griffin Park the perfect send-off in the Championship play-offs, even if their fans cannot join them.
BBC News
Everton F.C. Association football club in England
Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's ComanMan Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Premier League Association football league in England
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea
Premiership: RFU considers ring-fencing top flightA plan to ring-fence the English Premiership and create a draft system of young players is being considered by the RFU.
BBC News
Premier League looking at 'clinical passports' to help get fans back into stadiumsThe Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
BBC News
Premier League looking at 'clinical passports'The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
BBC News
