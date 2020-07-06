Global  
 

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced.

The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

