Pregnant Woman Killed After Shooting In Columbia; Baby Delivered In Critical Condition

Jason Burger RT: @wjz BREAKING NEWS - Pregnant Woman Killed After Shooting in #Columbia; Baby Delivered Im Critical Condition. 7 minutes ago

Death RT @AnnieYuTV: A pregnant woman was killed last night after several bullets were fired into a Columbia home. Her baby remains in critical c… 15 minutes ago

ILIA Pregnant Muslim woman Rabiah Ahmad in Columbia, Md. was shot and killed inside a home. If anyone knows her family c… https://t.co/oFpvYNYfuY 25 minutes ago

The Dre Era RT @TreWardWBAL: WOMAN KILLED: @HCPDNews are investigating after Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was shot in her house in Columbia. Police say shots were… 47 minutes ago

Roger Bohn Pregnant woman killed, baby critical after shooting in Howard County https://t.co/JFaoz2uf3n 1 hour ago

Tre Ward WOMAN KILLED: @HCPDNews are investigating after Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was shot in her house in Columbia. Police say sho… https://t.co/yVAS0eIfl7 1 hour ago

13 On Your Side Police: Pregnant Maryland woman shot and killed, baby in critical condition https://t.co/ljBN33M9vi 2 hours ago