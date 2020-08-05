Columbia baby delivered after mother's murder dies

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:14s - Published on August 6, 2020

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28-weeks pregnant when someone fired a gun into her Columbia home last Friday night, killing her.

A baby delivered after her mother's murder, has died.

WOMAN MURDERED LAST WEEK HASDIED.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACSSPOKE TO THE FAMILY ABOUTTHEIR RENEWED CALL FOR ANSWERSAS POLICE DOUBLE THE REWARFOR INFORMATION.ú FIRST THEY LOST THEIRDAUGHTER, THEIR BEST FRIEND, ASOON TO BE MOTHER.

DOCTORSFOUGHT TO SAVE HER NEWBORNBABY, BUT THE 28 WEEK OLD DIDNOT MAKE IT.

THE FAMILY ISONLY LEFT WITH QUESTIONS ASTHEY DEAL WITH THEIR SEEMINGLYRANDOM MURDERS.

Grafitti alleyin Baltimore I took her therefor one of our dates.

RABIAHAHMAD AND KADEEM BAILEY ONLYKNEW EACH OTHER ABOUT A YEAR,BUT THEY PLANNED ON SPENDINGTHE REST OF THEIR LIVESTOGETHER.

Breathing heav* Imet her in the toughest timeof my life and she brought meso much joy and she redefinedwhat love was for me.ARTISTIC, CARING, LOVING, THE30 YEAR OLD WAS READY TOTHE BEST MOM.

You could seethe excitement.

I was happyfor her more as a human beingthan an actual boyfriendbecause of the excitement.

BUTALL OF THAT WAS TAKEN FROM HERFRIDAY NIGHT.

SHE WAS WATCHINGTV WHEN BULLETS CAME THROUGHTHE BACK OF HER COLUMBIA HOME.SHE WAS HIT AND KILLED.

Thatnot a call that nay mothershould receive.

You think yourkids are safe because theydonhurt anybody and for someoneto come through and do whatthey did, they shattered a lotof lives.

They shattered a lotof lives.

And they took ayoung lady that meant theworld to all of us.

All of us.DOCTORS WERE ABLE TO DELIVERHER 28 WEEK OLD BABY, AHJSHE WAS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONUNTIL SHE DIED YESTERDAY.BAILEY IS GRATEFUL TO THEDOCTORS AND NURSES WHO GAVEHIM THOSE 5 DAYS WITH THEIRDAUGHTER.

Thanks to them I gotto talk about my lovelydaughter and just be happyamongst this tragedy HOWARCOUNTY POLICE ARE WORKING TODETEMINRE WHO INSIDE THE HOUSEMAY HAVE BEEN THE INTENDEDTARGET AND HAVE DOUBLED THEREWARD FOR INFORMATION TO 10THOUSAND DOLLARS.

WHILE THEREISNWAS TARGETED OR THAT THE CRIMEWAS RACIALLY MOTIVATED, THECOUNCIL ON AMERICAN ISLAMICRELATIONS IS ALSO OFFERING A 5THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FORINFORMATION.

I just wantanybody who knows anything toplease step forward.

I doncare how little you mightthink.

And the neighbors ifyou have cameras pleasecontact the police.

If youhave any information thatmight help, youcall police.

We have a link tothe go fund me on our websiteWMAR 2 news dot com.

InColumbia Abby Isaacs WMAR 2newsPOLICE ARE TRYING TO FIND THEPERSON WANTED