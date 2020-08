The Kiss Of The Vampire Movie (1963) - Clifford Evans, Edward de Souza, Noel Willman Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:41s - Published 2 days ago The Kiss Of The Vampire Movie (1963) - Clifford Evans, Edward de Souza, Noel Willman The Kiss Of The Vampire Movie trailer (1963) - Plot synopsis: When car trouble strands a honeymooning couple in a small Southern European village, an aristocratic family in the area reaches out to help them with sinister consequences. Director: Don Sharp Writer: Anthony Hinds Stars: Clifford Evans, Edward de Souza, Noel Willman Genre: Horror, 0

