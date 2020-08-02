CLAPBOARD JUNGLE Movie

CLAPBOARD JUNGLE Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Following five years in the life and career of independent filmmaker Justin McConnell, this documentary aims to understand the struggles of financing, attracting the right talent, working with practical effects and selling the finished product in the hope of turning a profit.

Interviewing everyone from Guillermo del Toro, Paul Schrader, Dick Miller, Mick Garris, Tom Holland, Sid Haig and a hosts of other genre luminaries, not only are technical aspects and interpersonal skills discussed but also the emotional stamina and little known tips needed to survive in the low-budget film industry.

Director: Justin McConnell.

With: Guillermo del Toro, Buddy Giovinazzo, Charles Band, Frank Henenlotter