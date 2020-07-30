Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Works for You Nightly Digital Update August 1
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:30s - Published
2 Works for You Nightly Digital Update August 1
2 Works for You Nightly Digital Update August 1
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

2 Works for You Evening Digital Update August 1 [Video]

2 Works for You Evening Digital Update August 1

2 Works for You Evening Digital Update August 1

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:59Published
Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15 [Video]

Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15

From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published