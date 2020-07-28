Global  
 

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 08/01/2020

0
Tweets about this

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Jeff Petry scored at 13:57, and the Canadiens defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Q… 2 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jeff Petry scored at 13:57, and the Canadiens defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Stan… https://t.co/AL9ijpe2FN 3 minutes ago

UncleBeer

navy In the year 2010 I watched the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs It is now the year… https://t.co/bfKs4BgMyV 13 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins (OT) #GoHabsGo https://t.co/m80lvDz7iT 15 minutes ago

BourbonGator84

TMac RT @HabsEOTP: [Highlight] Jeff Petry wins Game 1 in overtime https://t.co/fSK3Mk0T8D 15 minutes ago

HabsEOTP

Eyes on the Prize [Highlight] Jeff Petry wins Game 1 in overtime https://t.co/fSK3Mk0T8D 19 minutes ago

andrewsheehy228

Andrew Sheehy Jeff Petry's OT Goal leads the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their Stan… https://t.co/aoSl6saS8G 20 minutes ago

jrn520

John Nancekivell RT @Devin_Heroux: The Montreal Canadiens blast out of the bench and onto the ice. They’ve stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins with a Game 1 ov… 21 minutes ago


