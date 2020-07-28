Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs.
Montreal Canadiens, 08/01/2020
Jeff Petry scored at 13:57, and the Canadiens defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Q…
Jeff Petry scored at 13:57, and the Canadiens defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Stan…
In the year 2010 I watched the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs
It is now the year…
It is now the year… https://t.co/bfKs4BgMyV 13 minutes ago
The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE:
Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins (OT)
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/m80lvDz7iT 15 minutes ago
[Highlight] Jeff Petry wins Game 1 in overtime
[Highlight] Jeff Petry wins Game 1 in overtime
Jeff Petry's OT Goal leads the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their Stan…
The Montreal Canadiens blast out of the bench and onto the ice.
They've stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins with a Game 1 ov…
They’ve stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins with a Game 1 ov… 21 minutes ago
