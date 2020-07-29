Global  
 

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, 08/01/2020
Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets square off in game 1 of qualifying round

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in game one of the Western Conference qualifying round...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

MatchsticksCGY

Wear a Masksticks & Gasoline It’s a Game 1 victory for the Flames, what a time to be alive! https://t.co/DIu7a71YfM 2 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: The Flames scored twice on the power play and once while shorthanded in a 4-1 win against the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley… 2 minutes ago

saucy1234567

saucy 🇨🇦 RT @TomGazzola: Former Oilers PA announcer Mark Lewis on the mic tonight in Game 1 of Jets-Flames. Talk about a blast from the past. Colise… 3 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Flames scored twice on the power play and once while shorthanded in a 4-1 win against the Jets in Game 1 of the… https://t.co/qwMFTAhsPJ 7 minutes ago

jessicajbalzer

Jess Balzer This a stupid statement from Maurice, saying that Tkachuk meant to purposely injure #Flames #Jets #NHL #Winnipeg… https://t.co/uvEsYcwrZE 7 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1 (F/CGY leads 1-0) ... https://t.co/mUMo6NiLxq 11 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1 (F/CGY leads 1-0) ... https://t.co/mUMo6NiLxq 12 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Winnipeg Jets @ Calgary Flames on 2020-08-01: LINK: https://t.co/MFc3wdyHz1 #GoJetsGo… https://t.co/7VKcmkHB2k 18 minutes ago


