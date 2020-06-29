Watch: Final rites of BJP leader P Manikyala Rao in Andhra Pradesh

Final rites of senior BJP leader P Manikyala Rao were performed at Tadepalligudem.

P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital on August 01.

He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Rao had posted a video byte on social media saying he contracted COVID-19, but there was nothing to worry as he was taking good care.

Srikalahasti's BJP caders along with BJP State Secretary Kola Anand paid homage to Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in AP's Chittoor district.