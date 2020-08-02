Global  
 

Wilford Brimley has died aged 85
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Wilford Brimley has died aged 85

Wilford Brimley has died aged 85

Movie star Wilford Brimley - who starred in films such as 'The China Syndrome', 'The Thing', and 'The Natural' - has died age 85.

