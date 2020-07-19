India's interior minister hospitalized

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 02. Home Minister announced on Twitter that he got tested after initial symptoms. Minister has urged people who were in contact should isolate themselves and get tested. HM Shah is being shifted to hospital on advice by doctors.
Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla. Idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don green coloured attire with saffron border at the time of Bhoomi Pujan. Speaking to ANI, tailor Bhagwat Prasad said, "I will hand this over to the chief priest. PM is coming on 5th, the temple will be built soon too". The order for the clothes was given by Pandit Kalki Ram. "White clothes for Monday, red clothes for Tuesday and special green clothes for Wednesday. Saffron clothes have also been prepared", said tailor Bhagwat Prasad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05.
People on August 2 paid their last respect to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun at Bhairav Ghat crematory. Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the UP Minister through his twitter handle. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.
A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. David Doyle reports.
Voting took place across Syria's government-controlled territory on Sunday, including for the first time in former rebel bastions, as the country struggles under sanctions and a collapsing economy. David Doyle reports.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital. The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count. The capital has..
