India's interior minister hospitalized

Ram Lalla's clothes ready ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan'



Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla. Idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don green coloured attire with saffron border at the time of Bhoomi Pujan. Speaking to ANI, tailor Bhagwat Prasad said, "I will hand this over to the chief priest. PM is coming on 5th, the temple will be built soon too". The order for the clothes was given by Pandit Kalki Ram. "White clothes for Monday, red clothes for Tuesday and special green clothes for Wednesday. Saffron clothes have also been prepared", said tailor Bhagwat Prasad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05.

