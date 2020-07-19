Global  
 

India's interior minister hospitalized
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Amit Shah, India's interior minister and a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweets that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

David Doyle reports.

