Eugene Pride Joins with Black Unity to March for Black Trans Lives

Instead of eugene's usual 'pride in the park' festival this august --- many of the l-g-b-t-q community will march with black lives matter activists*instead.

Organizers met to discuss their plans today.

They say the event will highlight black and l-g-b-t-q communities who face violence and barriers in housing and healthcare to name a few.

They're focused*especially on black, trans people.

"we want to make sure that people understand if you are fighting for black lives, if you are fighting for all black lives, that includes black trans lives" they plan to rally and march on august 8th-- the same day pride in the park would've been held.

There will be speakers from several leaders including